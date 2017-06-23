

23 June 2017



Acron Holds Annual General Meeting on 22 June



The shareholder meeting approved Acron's 2016 Annual Report, accounting (financial) statements and profit and loss distribution. Acron's RAS net profit for 2016 was RUB 11,078,345,000. The shareholders resolved to declare 2016 dividends at the rate of RUB 250 per allocated ordinary share. Due to prior payment of interim dividends for H1 2016 at the rate of RUB 155 per share, dividends shall be paid at the rate of RUB 95 per share. The total amount of dividends is RUB 10,133,500,000 or 40% of 2016 IFRS net profit. The record date is set for 11 July 2016.



The shareholders elected Acron's Board of Directors as follows:



1. Nikolai Arutyunov 2. Vladimir Gavrikov 3. Georgy Golukhov 4. Alexander Dynkin 5. Yury Malyshev 6. Alexander Popov 7. Vladimir Sister



Three independent directors will sit on the newly elected Board of Directors - Yury Malyshev, Vladimir Sister and Nikolai Arutyunov, who was named senior independent director. The general meeting also set the amount of remuneration to independent members of Acron's Board of Directors.



Along with that, the shareholder meeting approved: · Baker Tilly Russaudit as the auditor to approve accounting (financial) statements prepared in accordance with the accounting laws of the Russian Federation · KPMG as the auditor to approve financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).



The general meeting elected the internal audit team consisting of Valentina Aleksandrova, Irina Dudicheva, Elena Zubrilova, Elena Potapova and Tatiana Khrapova.



At the subsequent meeting of the newly elected Board of Directors Alexander Popov was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vladimir Gavrikov was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vladimir Kunitsky was appointed CEO. The Board of Directors also formed the Managing Board consisting of Vladimir Kunitsky (Chairman of the Managing Board), CEO Adviser Ivan Antonov, Senior Vice President Oscar Valters, Finance Director Alexey Milenkov, Vice President for HR and Special Projects Irina Raber and Vice President Overseas Dmitry Khabrat.



Media contacts:



Tatiana Smirnova Public Relations Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)



Investor contacts: Ilya Popov Investor Relations Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R4



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX