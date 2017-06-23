

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Friday, Germany's flash PMI data for June is due. Economists forecast the manufacturing index to fall to 59 from 59.5 a month ago. At the same time, the services PMI is seen unchanged at 55.4.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the pound.



As of 3:25 am ET,the euro was trading at 0.8767 against the pound, 1.0841 against the Swiss franc, 1.1172 against the U.S. dollar and 124.38 against the yen.



