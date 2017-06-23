

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed further against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The pound strengthened to 3-day highs of 0.8766 against the euro, 1.2744 against the dollar and 141.89 versus the yen, from Thursday's closing values of 0.8792, 1.2683 and 141.18, respectively.



The pound that closed Thursday's trading at 1.2324 against Swiss franc climbed to a 2-day high of 1.2365.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.27 against the franc, 144.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback and 0.86 against the euro.



