

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit releases flash PMI data for euro area. The flash composite PMI is expected to drop to 56.6 in June from 56.8 in May.



Ahead of data,the euro showed mixed trading against its najor rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, it fell against the pound.



As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8779 against the pound, 1.0844 against the Swiss franc, 1.1174 against the U.S. dollar and 124.34 against the yen.



