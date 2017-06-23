

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as the dollar remained bolstered against the yen and crude oil prices pulled away from ten-month lows. The release of the U.S. Senate's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare evoked muted response as there is opposition to the bill on both sides of the Republican ideological spectrum.



Chinese shares recovered early losses to close higher as tight liquidity conditions eased and investors shrugged off news that the country's banking regulator has ordered lenders to check exposure to rapidly growing firms.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 10.42 points or 0.33 percent to 3,157.87 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 25,679 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed a tad higher as a recovery in oil prices helped offset a firmer yen. The Nikkei 225 index inched up 22.16 points or 0.11 percent to 20,132.67, gaining around 1 percent for the week. The broader Topix index closed 0.06 percent higher at 1,611.34.



Activity in Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed today with a seven-month low manufacturing PMI score of 52.0.



Australian shares rose modestly, led by gains in materials and healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 9.90 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 5,715.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 12.30 points or 0.21 percent to 5,754.60.



Financials ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Macquarie Group fell between half a percent and 0.9 percent after the South Australia government announced a new bank levy.



Gains in commodity prices helped lift miners, with BHP Billiton rising 1.2 percent and Rio Tinto adding 0.8 percent. Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources rallied 4.7 percent after it decided to restart Jacinth-Ambrosia mine.



CSL advanced 1.7 percent after the U.S. FDA approved its drug for hereditary angioedema. Bega Cheese entered a trading half after announcing a capital raising.



Seoul shares extended gains for a second straight session to close near record highs, driven by institutional buying on expectations for strong second-quarter earnings. The benchmark Kospi rose 8.23 points or 0.35 percent to 2,378.60.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 10.05 points or 0.13 percent to 7,553.64, with utility and telecom stocks such as Contact Energy, Trustpower and Spark New Zealand leading the decliners. Restaurant Brands rose 0.3 percent after saying it plans to dual-list on the Australian Stock Exchange by the end of September.



Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally lower after separate reports showed the country's industrial output growth eased unexpectedly in May and consumer price inflation spiked in the month, mainly due to a change in the timing of the disbursement of Service & Conservancy Charges rebate.



The Taiwan Weighted eased 0.2 percent after the country's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, for the fourth consecutive quarterly meeting. India's Sensex was moving down 0.3 percent while Malaysian shares were little changed with a positive bias.



U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday after rising in early trade. The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged up marginally, led by healthcare and biotechnology stocks as Senate Republicans released a 'discussion draft' of the health-care bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX