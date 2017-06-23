No Code BPM Specialists Launch Content Rich Website

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of no code Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365 ® has today announced the launch of its revamped website, designed for process owners, business managers and business analysts in search of workflow and BPM tools or digital process automation advice.

Dedicated to creating no code BPM tools for Office 365 and making these tools available at a price point that medium corporations can afford, the FlowForma website provides visitors with an informative, educational and interactive experience. A product walkthrough, free 30 day trial and access to exclusive analyst reports, independent product reviews, and thought provoking blog posts enhance the visitor experience.

"We're delighted to launch our new website, its intuitive design makes the site extremely user friendly and easily navigable while the educational content available in our Learning Library will be particularly beneficial to our customers, partners and prospects. This new site provides our visitors with access to examples of no code BPM success stories and will lead to the establishment of global brand recognition for FlowForma as the provider of no code BPM tools for Office 365", said Olivia Bushe, Chief Marketing Officer, FlowForma.

What's New at FlowForma.com?

Visit the FlowForma Learn Section to access materials to help you on your journey to no code BPM such as analyst reports, case studies, independent product reviews, webinar recordings and much more.

Explore the FlowFormaBlog managed by their BPM, workflow and digital transformation experts, to discover the latest trends in BPM, how to drive your digital transformation agenda and best practice advice and tips regarding digital process automation.

Browse FlowForma's Who We Help Section to explore uses of FlowForma BPM from HR on boarding and new product development to pharmacovigiliance, eSignatures, Collaborative Decision Making and eVetting.

Take a tour of the Video Library to watch their experts discuss the latest workflow trends, FlowForma's disruptive approach to BPM, webinar recordings with industry experts and step-by-step 'How To' videos.

"Exceptional user experience was a key goal for us, when redesigning our website. We wanted to provide our website visitors with a clean design and simple navigation, which would result in quick access to the information they need. To help us achieve our user experience objectives, we invested significant time to conduct detailed persona analysis, user journey mapping and extensive user experience testing," commented Niamh Lordan, Digital Marketing Manager at FlowForma, when asked about the project goals.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) tools for Microsoft Office 365® has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning BPM products that empower users to get work done, smarter and faster, on the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Microsoft Partner, with over 100,000 users across Europe, South Africa and North America. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

For further information, visit www.flowforma.com