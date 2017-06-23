BYD, the Chinese solar module, energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced this week it is to open its very first overseas PV research and development (R&D) center, via a partnership with Brazil's Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp).
The facility will be set up with an initial investment of R$ 5 million (US$1.5 million), and thereafter will be boosted by a percentage of BYD's domestic net sales generated in Brazil. Preliminary funding set aside is 4% of net sales for 2017-18,