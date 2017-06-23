The facility at the Universidade Estadual de Campinas to become BYD's first overseas R&D facility for PV, and will be set up with initial $1.5m in funding. Subsequent financial support will be based as a percentage of firm's domestic net sales.

BYD, the Chinese solar module, energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced this week it is to open its very first overseas PV research and development (R&D) center, via a partnership with Brazil's Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp).

The facility will be set up with an initial investment of R$ 5 million (US$1.5 million), and thereafter will be boosted by a percentage of BYD's domestic net sales generated in Brazil. Preliminary funding set aside is 4% of net sales for 2017-18, ...

