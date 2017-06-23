Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 23
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 22 June 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|250.89p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|251.50p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share =
|159.50p
|Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
|Market value of equity investments:
|GBP 239.7m
|Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares):
|GBP 152.1m
|Zero Dividend Preference Shares:
|GBP (116.4m)
|___________
|Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):
|GBP 275.4m
|___________
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|23 June 2017