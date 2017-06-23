Impact of Truck Digitisation to Drive the Connected Truck Market

New revenue opportunities in the connected truck market opened up by digital transformation will be explored in Frost & Sullivan Webcast

WHEN: Thursday, July 13th, 9:00 am - 10:00 am EDT | 8:00 am - 9:00 am CDT | 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm BST | 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm CEST | 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm IST | 3:00 am - 4:00 am SST



LOCATION: Online, with Complimentary Registration



SPEAKERS: Franck Leveque, Partner Mobility, Frost & Sullivan and Sathyanarayana Kabirdas, Director Research, Frost & Sullivan





Opportunities will emerge for OEMs and third-party solution providers with the advent of flexible digital platforms. By embracing scalable and open architecture platform, vendors will be able to offer effective fleet management solutions enhancing the functional capabilities. The growing importance of open telematics and digital solutions will eventually change OEMs' focus from truck-as-a-product to truck-as-a-service (TaaS). The Frost & Sullivan Briefing on July 13th will explore these changes within the industry in depth as well as offer recommendations for industry participants on how to best adapt to and capitalise them.

Fleet management systems (short: FMS) providers should gradually transform into a one-stop solution provider, extending their capabilities beyond telematics services by providing freight matching, video safety, tolling, fuel management, weigh-station bypass, truck stops and many more by adding vendors into their partnership ecosystem. The entire logistical network and value chain will be tightly integrated, giving rise to supply chain transparency, location of goods, and automated shipment matching. Through digital logistics, the advents of new business cases are likely, outdating old and traditional business cases. "By 2025, 63.5 million trucks will be connected globally. Digital freight solutions and open telematics technology will transform the trucking industry into a smarter, efficient, and productive sector," explains Frost & Sullivan's Franck Leveque, Partner Mobility.

"Key challenges related to cost inflation and supply-chain demands are likely to increase competitive pressure on sales in the global commercial vehicles industry. Connected trucks will play an integral part of future logistics and freight operations. With smart cities, smart trucks will be a necessity."

Challenges pertaining to driver and fleet productivity are being widely addressed by global OEMs and telematics service providers. "The major unaddressed challenge in the industry is under-utilised capacity of trucks, and adherence to top tier integrations," finds Sathyanarayana Kabirdas, Director Research, Frost & Sullivan. "Many technology start-ups have emerged globally to address this major challenge. OEMs and Telematics Service Providers are fast approaching to invest or partner with these tech start-ups in order to transform into a one-stop-solution provider for fleet operators," he continues. OEMs will leverage an open architecture platform to build a marketplace for app-based service offerings. Portfolios will include diverse applications such as automated freight matching, video safety, and diagnostic services. Telematics serve as the backbone in this transition by efficiently connecting shippers and carriers based on real-time location and load capacity status of trucks.

