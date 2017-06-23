

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 22-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,741,240.08 10.9194



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,517,531.67 14.5127



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 786,750.92 17.4245



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,603,529.67 16.8047



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 22/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,610,880.72 9.7939



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2550000 USD 24,975,281.58 9.7942



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,348,048.45 13.2262



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,892.91 14.0425



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,006.43 16.9833



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,616,733.36 17.1409



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,679,189.89 11.9934



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 56,635,868.70 17.9796



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,458,647.37 19.4828



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,695,881.81 17.8878



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,563,849.27 14.7533



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 22/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,259.39 15.06



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,339,321.35 16.1364



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,348,757.62 18.7327



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,335,301.09 16.5624



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,891,669.62 10.7841



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,310,263.70 18.7154



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,337.60 18.9586



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,749,727.03 18.9989



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 22/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,210,148.27 17.1208



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,210,007.43 17.12



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,696,004.32 14.185



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,368,634.41 17.8212



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,166,497.34 15.2521



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,222,229.13 10.3702



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,190,811.43 18.1614



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 22/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,277,259.20 15.2246



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 243,214.39 16.2143



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,634,206.96 5.7492



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 40,338,326.95 18.8057



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,038,575.87 15.9781



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,842,703.20 14.1746



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,588,599.74 17.7301



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 22/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 304,004.87 19.0003



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 22/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,728,134.00 19.1186



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 22/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,292,391.97 19.0026



