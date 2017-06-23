

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders decreased for the second straight month in April, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Industrial orders fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in April, much slower than the 4.3 percent decline in March.



Exports orders slid 1.0 percent over the month and domestic demand dropped by 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial orders decreased 2.2 percent in April, reversing a 9.2 percent rise in the prior month. It was the first decline in four months.



Data also showed that industrial turnover dropped 0.5 percent monthly in April, in contrast to March's 0.4 percent increase. Annually, industrial sales advanced 4.0 percent after a 7.2 percent spike in the prior month.



