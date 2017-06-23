Enclosed please find MT Højgaard announcement of 23 June 2017 regarding that MT Højgaard has been selected as design and build contractor for the urban development of Vinge close to Frederikssund.



For 2017, in addition to our share of 54% in the MT Højgaard group's profit after tax and minority interests, the Højgaard Holding group still expects a small positive result before tax.



The projections concerning future financial performance are subject to uncertainties and risks that may result in a development that deviates substantially from what is expected.





Best regards, Højgaard Holding A/S Ditlev Fløistrup CEO



Contacts: Torben Biilmann, CEO, MT Højgaard, tel. +45 2270 9020 Ditlev Fløistrup, CEO, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500 Søren Bjerre-Nielsen, chairman of the board, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636204