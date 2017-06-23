Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority Metalloinvest announces refinancing of PXF faciilities 23-Jun-2017 / 11:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow, Russia - 23 June 2017* - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has completed the refinancing of existing pre-export finance facilities amounting to USD 1.03 bn. The refinancing took place using funds obtained through a new pre-export finance facility (the "PXF-2017"), which was provided with a syndicate of international banks under the terms of the deal announced on 5 May 2017. As a result, the Company has improved its debt maturity schedule and reduced debt servicing costs. The PXF-2017 includes a USD 800 mn five-year tranche to be redeemed in 2020-2022 and a USD 250 mn seven-year tranche to be redeemed in 2022-2024. Both tranches have floating interest rates linked to one-month LIBOR. The Company's two recent debt management transactions, the PXF-2017 and Eurobond-2024 issue, reduced the Company's debt payments due in the period 2017-2020 by almost half to USD 1.7 bn from USD 3 bn as at the end of 2016. # # # # _For more information, please contact: _ *Artem Lavrischev* _Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings_ E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company 28, Rublevskoye shosse 121609 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555 Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992 E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/ ISIN: XS0918297382 WKN: B9HLRV8 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4334 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 585741 23-Jun-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2017 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)