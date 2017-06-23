The decision by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to halt interstate transmission charges for solar power until at least 2019 key catalyst in SECI's decision to tender further 750 MW of solar at Bhadla Solar Park.

The maturation of India's solar market continued at speed this week following two seismic announcements that have served to complement one another and further grease the wheels of PV development.

The decision earlier this week by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to waive interstate transmission charges for solar power was welcomed by the industry, and has prompted the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to tender an additional 750 MW of PV capacity at the Bhadla Solar Park.

According to Mercom Capital Group, SECI has disclosed that the capacity to be tendered will supply the state of Uttar Pradesh, but will be installed at the Bhadla Solar Park, which ...

