

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks moved lower on Friday as investors digested disappointing private sector growth data and kept a close eye on developments at the EU Summit in Brussels.



On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a 'fair deal' for EU citizens living in Britain as part of the nation's departure from the bloc.



The benchmark DAX was down 30 points or 0.23 percent at 12,763 in late opening deals after inching up 0.2 percent the previous day.



Allianz shares slid half a percent after Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the insurer was planning to cut 700 jobs in Germany over the next three years.



Deutsche Bank edged down marginally on a report that it has begun the process to sell its retail banking business in Spain.



In economic releases, Germany's private sector continued to expand in June but the pace of growth was the weakest since February, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to 56.1 from 57.4 in May as manufacturing output and services business activity increased at slightly softer rates than in May.



