

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.7583 against the U.S. dollar and 84.33 against the yen, from early lows of 0.7536 and 83.87, respectively.



Against the euro, the Canadian and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 1.4734, 1.0024 and 1.0405 from early lows of 1.4793, 0.9966 and 1.0371, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.76 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the euro, 1.01 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



