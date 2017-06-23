Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 23/06/2017 / 17:10 UTC+8 *?For immediate release?* *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* _(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)_ *Guotai Junan International Upgraded to BBB+ with Stable Outlook * *on Stronger Capitalization by S&P Ratings [23 June 2017, Hong Kong*] Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries, as "*Guotai Junan International*" or "the *Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings ("*S&P*") raised its long-term issuer credit ratings of *Guotai Junan International* to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' with stable outlook recently. Short-term issuer credit rating of 'A-2' was affirmed while long /short-term Greater China regional scale ratings were raised to 'cnA+ / cnA-1' from 'cnA / cnA-2'. The credit rating of the company is now one of the highest among the HK based peers. S&P considered that Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. ("*Guotai Junan*" or "*parent company*") could sustain a very strong capital position over the next 12-24 months, given a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio above 15%. It is also expected extraordinary support from the Shanghai government to Guotai Junan remained unchanged. As a core subsidiary of Guotai Junan, the ratings and outlook on *Guotai Junan International* were raised in tandem with its parent company. S&P regarded the Company played an important role in sponsoring Guotia Junan's Hong Kong IPO and expected its contribution to the parent company continues to increase in the next one to two years. *Dr. Yim Fung, JP, Chairman and CEO of Guotai Junan International*, said, "The upgrade of ratings and outlook by S&P on Guotai Junan and *Guotai Junan International* demonstrated recognition on our business potential amongst the investor community. Looking ahead, we will remain as the international flagship of our parent company as well as to reinforce our market leading position with modest risk appetite and client-oriented business model, providing comprehensive and high quality financial services to our customers." - _End _- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese securities company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company's online trading platform support a total of 8 stock markets, including Hong Kong, USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Singapore, China A share and B share, as well as more than 20 futures and options markets worldwide, providing leveraged foreign exchange trading for 8 currency pairs and 21 cross-currency pairs, inclusive of CNH. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is one of the China's leading securities houses. In 2015, Guotai Junan was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April, 2017, it was listed on the Main board at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2016, Guotai Junan ranked the second among Chinese brokers in terms of revenue and net profit. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtja.com.hk [1]. For enquiries, please contact: *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* Ms. Lydia Zhong +852 2509 2604 lydia.zhong@gtjas.com.hk *Porda Havas International Finance Communications Grou**p* Ms. Keely Chan +852 3150 6760 keely.chan@pordahavas.com Ms. Briar Lui +852 3150 6721 briar.lui@prodahavas.com Ms. Angela Shi +852 3150 6778 angela.shi@pordahavas.com Ms. Fay Zhang +852 3120 6514 fay.zhang@pordahavas.com Fax: +852 3150 6728 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IMVUABHDSB [2] Document title: Guotai Junan International Upgraded to BBB+ with Stable Outlook on Stronger Capitalization by S&P Ratings 23/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 