EQS-News: Lily & Piper Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Lily & Piper Limited: Small Cap Awards 2017 23-Jun-2017 / 10:15 GMT/BST Press Release London 23 June 2017 The fifth annual Small Cap Awards Awards' winners have been announced at a black tie gala in London yesterday evening, 22 June 2017. The Awards were established to celebrate success for smaller quoted companies on Nex Exchange and AIM. The Small Cap Awards ceremony shone a light on the best companies and participants in the small and micro-cap community (sub GBP150m market capitalisation) across eleven categories. The winners were: *IPO of the Year* Accrol Holdings *Company of the Year* Gear4Music *Nex Exchange Company of the Year* Chapel Down *Social Stock Exchange Impact Company of the Year* Obtala *Executive Director of the Year* Nick Jarmany, CEO, Quixant *Small Cap* *Transaction of the Year* Keyword Studios *Small Cap* *Analyst of the Year* Andrew Blain - formerly of Cenkos *Small Cap Journalist of the Year* Jamie Nimmo - Evening Standard *Small Cap Advisor of the Year* Cenkos *Fund Manager of the Year* Paul Mumford - Cavendish *Lifetime Achievement Award* Malcolm Diamond MBE Lord Young of Graffham, one of the UK's best known politicians, returned for a second year to speak at the ceremony. Lord Young is a former Secretary of State for Trade and Industry. Until recently he was Enterprise Adviser to the Prime Minister with a brief to conduct a "brutal" review of the relationship of government to small firms. This resulted in a three-part review to the Prime Minister on enterprise and small business. The event was attended by institutions, fund managers, brokers, company directors, entrepreneurs and advisors, creating a chance for all attendees to network with those who have shown exceptional growth and performance in the small cap environment over the last year. This year the Small Cap Awards was delighted to have secured headline sponsorship for a third year from Nex Exchange, a London based stock exchange providing UK and international companies with access to European capital through a range of fully listed and growth markets. In addition, the event is co-sponsored by the highly respected commercial law firm Hamlins LLP; the Top 15 national audit and accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young ; global leader in all aspects of digital corporate communications EQS Group; and the first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities, the Social Stock Exchange . The winners were selected by a judging panel comprised of leaders in the Small Cap sector and is Chaired by Claire Noyce, Managing Partner at Hybridan LLP. The nominations have primarily been chosen from the calendar year 2016. The judging panel consists of: *(Chair) Claire Noyce* - Managing Partner and Chief Executive at Hybridan *Dale Bellis *- Investment Manager on the private equity and AiM investment team at Maven Capital Partners *David Coffman *- Corporate Finance Director at Cairn Financial Advisers *Andy Edmond *- CEO at Equity Development *Richard Gill *- Director at Align Research *Andrew Hore *- HubInvest and Editor of AIM Journal *Judith McKenzie* - Head of Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth fund *Miles Nolan *- Associate Director at IFC Advisor *Joshua Northrop* - Fund Manager at Hargreaves Hale *Gervais Williams* - Managing Director of Miton Group plc For further details visit the Awards section here . The fifth annual event follows the success of the Small Cap UK network (http://www.smallcapuk.com [7]) founded by Lily & Piper, a specialist integrated Events Company talented in building niche networks. SmallCap UK is supported by Hamlins LLP, the leading central London commercial law firm along with Nex Exchange. Since it started in mid-2012, the Small Cap Club has successfully enabled leaders and participants in the micro-cap sector to regularly meet together, based on the premise that meeting people builds trust and creates new areas of thinking and opportunity and the regular networking events have gone from strength to strength. -Ends- For further details on the Awards, including judging, categories, sponsor, and partnership opportunities, please contact: Melissa Gilmour Director, Lily & Piper melissa@lilyandpiper.com *About NEX Exchange* NEX Exchange helps companies reach investors and raise capital. Whether choosing to offer equity or debt products, once admitted onto our stock exchange, small and medium-sized companies have easier access to investors. Admission is straightforward and we fully support the transition to a public market environment. For the small and the ambitious, NEX Exchange is more than a source of capital - we are the platform for growth. And for investors, we offer simple access to a diverse range of dynamic companies. NEX Exchange is a NEX Group business. For more information, go to www.nexexchange.com [8] *About EQS Group* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international information obligations to the global investment community. EQS has a unique portfolio of digital solutions. From the distribution of regulatory news (an FCA-approved Primary Information Provider), to insider list management and digital IR services. These include IR and corporate websites, stock charts and newsfeeds, online financial and sustainability reports and corporate audio and video webcasts. www.eqs.co.uk [9] *About Hamlins LLP* Hamlins LLP is a commercial law firm renowned for its industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach, and quality lawyers who are recognised leaders in their fields. We have deep market knowledge of the media, digital, real estate, sport, retail and leisure industries. www.hamlins.co.uk [10] *About the Social Stock Exchange* The Social Stock Exchange provides access to the world's first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities. All member companies must meet a rigorous set of criteria before joining, including the publication of an independently verified Impact Report. www.socialstockexchange.com [11] *About Lily & Piper* Lily & Piper is an integrated event and branding agency, which specialises in placing brands in selected events around the UK, building campaigns and creating and developing niche networks. Recent networks founded by the company include the Foreign Direct Investment Awards, Small Cap Network, Fast Growth Entrepreneurs and Impact Investor Club. www.lilyandpiper.com [12] *About UHY Hacker Young* The UHY Hacker Young Group is one of the UK's Top 15 accountancy networks with more than 100 partners and 590 professional staff working from 27 locations around the country. The offices within the Group provide a wide range of audit, accounting and tax services, with a reputation for integrity and reliability within the financial community, and particularly with London's Stock Markets. UHY Hacker Young are ranked 12th in the ARL Corporate Advisers Rankings Guide amongst other UK audit firms for advising London Stock Exchange listed companies. UHY Hacker Young is a founder member of the UHY International network with 320 offices across 92, with representation in all major financial centres. Further information can be found at www.uhy-uk.com [13]. www.uhy-uk.com [13] Notes to Editors The fifth annual Small Cap Awards took place from 18.30 on Thursday 22 June 2017 at The Montcalm Hotel in Marble Arch, London www.smallcapawards.com [14] www.smallcapnetwork.co.uk [15] lilyandpiper.com [16] Twitter @sce_club smallcapawards Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. June 23, 2017

