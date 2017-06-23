

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares inched lower on Friday as investors monitored oil price movements and remained focused on developments from the EU Summit in Brussels.



On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a 'fair deal' for EU citizens living in Britain as part of the nation's departure from the bloc.



There is some disappointment on the data front as flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that the French private sector grew at the weakest pace in five months in June.



The composite output index dropped to 55.3 from May's six-year peak of 56.9. While the services PMI dropped to a 5-month low, the manufacturing PMI hit a 2-month high.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.23 percent at 5,269 in late opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.



