

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 4-day high of 0.7289 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-month high of 81.15 against the yen, from early lows of 0.7249 and 80.73, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 2-month high of 1.5318 from an early low of 1.5379.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.74 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.



