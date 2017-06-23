Helping customers recast the competitive pricing and selling landscape in the digital era,PROS (NYSE:PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced it will deliver a presentation at the upcoming European Pricing Summit. PROS plans to showcase its Smart CPQ and pricing management software, all available in the cloud.

Nick Boyer, PROS Director of Strategic Consulting, will address the conference, which is scheduled for June 27-28 at the TITANIC Chaussee Berlin. In his presentation Why Modern Commerce is Driving the Need for Dynamic Pricing Boyer will discuss the dramatic changes in today's buying climate, as companies evaluate new options for improving their quoting and pricing capabilities. He will also offer insights into customers' expectations related to immediate, personalized responses, with pricing transparency across every channel.

"Companies in every European country are looking to enhance their selling strategies in the new digital era," said Virginie Dupin, PROS Vice President of Marketing for EMEA and APAC. "The shift to modern commerce strategies requires that companies create frictionless, personalized experiences with speed, precision and consistency across all of their channels. At the conference, Nick Boyer will discuss how pricing management software and dynamic pricing solutions can enable companies to realize their revenue and profit potential."

