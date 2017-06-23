Fitness App Market 29.45% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the fitness app market report, one driver in the fitness app industry is easy availability of cost-effective apps. Mobile apps are available in both free and paid versions. Paid apps require one-time payment during the installation. Fitness apps are gaining high adoption among individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle. Due to limited budget and time, every fitness-conscious individual cannot afford membership in fitness centers or health clubs.

The following companies as the key players in the global fitness app market: Azumio, Fitbit, Jawbone, FitnessKeeper and Under Armour. Other prominent vendors in the market are: adidas, Daily Workouts Apps, Fooducate, Google, My Diet Coach, Nike, Noom, Polar Electro, Runtastic, Samsung Electronics, Sports Tracking Technologies and Wahoo Fitness.

Global fitness app market by lifestyle monitoring: Fitness apps have started to act as a motivation factor, encouraging individuals to be more conscious about health and fitness. Several online communities, virtual challenges, and rewards included in the apps act as major motivation factors, increasing the demand for fitness apps globally.

Global fitness app market by health monitoring: The continuously changing lifestyle, increased consumption of fast food, and rise in the incidence of diseases among the aging population are the key forces behind the demand for health monitoring devices and apps. The growing dependency on technology and the increasing use of apps have allowed developers to enter the medical and healthcare sector.

Global fitness app market by other applications: Fitness apps are being used to fight and monitor various other health problems. For instance, more than 40 apps are available on iOS that can help users to fight alcohol addiction and smoking cessation. Alcohol Comprehensive Health Enhancement Support System (A-CHESS) is an app designed to intervene the relapse in alcohol dependence.

One trend in the market is rising number of product launches. The global fitness app market is highly competitive, with numerous local and international players competing against each other. Owing to the growing demand for fitness apps, major sports equipment and wear manufacturer Nike is also entering the market. The analysts forecast global fitness app market to grow at a CAGR of 29.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Further, the fitness app market report states that one challenge in the market is easy availability of numerous low-quality apps. Difficulties in navigating app stores are one of the major challenges faced by individuals in the global fitness app market. As a result of the high downloading rate of mobile apps, there is a huge growth in the mobile app market, which is encouraging vendors to develop more fitness apps. This, in turn, has resulted in a greater number of quality apps.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

