VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Today one of Vancouver's most talked about luxury residences was listed by Rennie & Associates. Created by award-winning Vancouver architect, Tony Robins in collaboration with Keystone Projects, 3691 Point Grey Road, also known as Cube House has received wide-spread media attention for its modern and polarizing design.

Listed at $14,000,000 this contemporary residence is located at the epicentre of Point Grey Road's Golden Mile, where neighbours include world-famous philanthropists and business moguls. The property offers luxury living space and boasts the latest in smart home technology. The Cube House features a state-of-the-art four car underground garage with a glass elevator providing access to each level of the home. The main floor features an open concept design that is surrounded by sliding glass walls that showcase views of the lush landscape. The master suite and bedrooms feature a spacious and contemporary plan that is intelligently designed to maximize this luxurious west coast design.

The highlight of the home is its enormous rooftop deck that boasts a stainless steel kitchen, a full bath with shower, a large hot tub, a 12-foot retractable awning and unparalleled views of the mountains, Vancouver's skyline and the Pacific Ocean.

The home was designed by one of Western Canada's most acclaimed architects, Tony Robins, a former winner of Western Living's 'Architect of the Year', 'Interior Designer of the Year' and 'Eco Designer of the year'.

"I chose an edgy exterior because I felt that at such a public corner, opposite the park, this kind of look would be of urban interest," says Tony Robins, AARobins, Architect. "The interior is a surprise to all, contained within this sculptural cube that is not for the faint of heart, it is a light filled, spacious place with fun details. Cube House has been a talking point amongst the community over the past year. Last year, a local paper took a poll on the city's feelings towards the design. The results of the poll showed 40% of people consider the design a 'masterpiece,' and I am very proud and humbled by that."

According to Loren Dunsworth, the listing agent for the property, "We strongly believe that the buyer of this home is someone who values not just its location, but unparalleled design and use of living space."

For more information regarding the sale of Cube House please visit 3691PointGreyRoad.com or contact Loren Dunsworth at www.lorensellshomes.net/contact.

