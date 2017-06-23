

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares moved lower on Friday as the pound strengthened and European leaders prepared for the second day of talks at a European Council meeting.



The pound strengthened as British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out what she called a 'fair deal' for EU citizens living in the U.K. and Kristin Forbes, a member of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, said the U.K.'s 'overstimulated' economy is 'behind the curve' on rate hikes.



Given that U.K. inflation is now likely to reach 3 percent, and is forecast to remain above 2 percent for at least three years, this suggests 'some urgency' to hike rates, she said at the London Business School.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 30 points or 0.40 percent at 7,409 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.



Pizza delivery business Domino's slumped 4.5 percent after Berenberg Bank lowered its price target on the stock.



Tullow Oil slid half a percent and BP Plc lost about 1 percent despite crude oil prices pulling away from 10-month lows.



Mining stocks also traded weak, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore declining between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent.



Rio Tinto was marginally higher after completing a planned bond buyback.



ITV jumped more than 2 percent as Liberum Capital reiterated its buy rating on the stock.



Likewise, Centrica gained 1.5 percnt after JP Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock.



Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk rose 1.5 percent after its shareholders voted for four new board members.



Flexible office provider Workspace Group added half a percent after it acquired a property in London for a cash consideration of 158.7 million pounds.



