Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.06.2017 | 12:27
Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company

London, June 23

For filings with the FSA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		Fidelity Japanese Values plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsyes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		1607 Capital Partners, LLC
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
Northern Trust14,194,843
Bny Mellon8,417,102
State Street2,958,471
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		June 19, 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:June 22, 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: 		19%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB000332855525,870,41625,870,41625,570,41618.86%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
Price		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration dateExercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
18.86%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Bryan Huntley, CCO
15. Contact telephone number:804-525-1741
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full nameNatalia de Sousa For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Contact addressKingswood Fields, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RB
Phone number & email01737 837846
Natalia.desousa@fil.com
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

© 2017 PR Newswire