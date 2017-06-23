Effective from 1 July 2017, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2017 to 30 September 2017:



Capped bonds Bonds with 6% cap DK0009765554, (67D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa DK0009771602, (21E), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU0923988892, (67D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa LU0923995913, (21E), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.0000% pa



Uncapped bonds DK0009507428, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.3790% pa DK0009510802, (22H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: -0.0010% pa DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.3190% pa DK0009512501, (70D), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 2.6800% pa DK0009790826, (70D), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 1.9800% pa LU0841798415, (21H), maturity in 2018, new rate as at 1 July 2017: 0.1390% pa



Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



