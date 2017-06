BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The total value of new orders received by the German construction industry increased in April, data from Destatis showed Friday.



The seasonally, working-day and price-adjusted orders in construction rose 0.9 percent month-over-month in April.



On a yearly basis, construction new orders climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.4 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX