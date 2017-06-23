India Water Soluble Polymers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.61% by 2026 - Rising Demand From Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India water soluble polymers market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR till 2026, on the back of rising demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries. Food & beverages industry in India is growing due to increasing consumption of packaged foods as a result of improving lifestyles. Further, supportive government initiatives coupled with rising private investments in water & wastewater treatment industry are also anticipated to fuel demand for water soluble polymers (which act as thickening agent, stabilising agent, emulsifier, etc.) in various end use industries in India.

Surging consumer awareness regarding diseases caused by chemical additives and preservatives in cosmetics and food products is also likely to propel consumption of water soluble polymers, thereby aiding the market growth in the coming years.



The India water soluble polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.61%, in value terms by 2026. India water soluble polymers market is controlled by these major players, namely- SNF (India) PVT LTD, Jai Bharat Gum And Chemicals LTD, Vikas WSP Limited, Narmada Gelatines Ltd, Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., Nitta Gelatin India Limited, India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Dow Chemical India Pvt Ltd, BASF India Limited, and Ashland India Private Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Water Soluble Polymers Market Outlook



5. India Guar Gum Market Outlook



6. India Polyacrylamide Market Outlook



7. India Gelatin Market Outlook



8. India Cellulose Ether Market Outlook



9. Pricing Analysis



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Import-Export Analysis



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



