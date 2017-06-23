The government of the archipelago is planning to decommission parts of thermal power plant Es Murterar and to increase the share of renewables through the deployment of large-scale PV capacity.

The Departement of Energy of Spain's Balearic Islands has unveiled a new energy strategy that aims to reduce power production from fossil fuels and increase electricity generation from solar source.

The new strategy, dubbed Energía el Plan de Transición Energética, is planning to increase to 10% the share of renewables in the islands' energy mix by 2020. As for the island of Menorca, the government said, this share may even reach 20%, thus enabling it to comply with the EU target.

The new plan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...