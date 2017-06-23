India Tire Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 9% by 2022 - Growing Demand For Tires, Continuous Development of Infrastructure & Increasing Purchasing Power are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The country's tire market is forecast to witness a CAGR of over 9% during 2017-2022. Some of the major players operating in India are MRF Limited, Birla Tyres Limited, TVS Srichakra Limited, Apollo Tyres Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Bridgestone India Private Limited, Goodyear India Limited, Michelin India Private Limited, Continental India Limited, and Balkrishna Industries Limited.
India tire market is set to grow at almost double digits CAGR, on the back of growing demand for tires, continuous development of infrastructure and increasing purchasing power among the consumer of the country has also increased. Furthermore, India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, and has a booming service sector in addition to a robust manufacturing sector. In India, total vehicle production has increased from 4.17 million units in 2012 to 4.49 million units by 2016, a major factor which is also expected to propel the OEM tire market in the country.
