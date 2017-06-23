India Tire Market to Grow at a CAGR of Over 9% by 2022 - Growing Demand For Tires, Continuous Development of Infrastructure & Increasing Purchasing Power are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The country's tire market is forecast to witness a CAGR of over 9% during 2017-2022. Some of the major players operating in India are MRF Limited, Birla Tyres Limited, TVS Srichakra Limited, Apollo Tyres Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Bridgestone India Private Limited, Goodyear India Limited, Michelin India Private Limited, Continental India Limited, and Balkrishna Industries Limited.

India tire market is set to grow at almost double digits CAGR, on the back of growing demand for tires, continuous development of infrastructure and increasing purchasing power among the consumer of the country has also increased. Furthermore, India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, and has a booming service sector in addition to a robust manufacturing sector. In India, total vehicle production has increased from 4.17 million units in 2012 to 4.49 million units by 2016, a major factor which is also expected to propel the OEM tire market in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Tire Production Overview



5. India Tire Market Outlook



6. India Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook



7. India Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



8. India Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook



9. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook



10. India Off- the- Road Tire Market Outlook



11. India Three-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook



12. Import-Export Analysis



13. India Economic Profile



14. Pricing & Price Point Analysis



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Market Dynamics



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6s28mk/india_tire_market

