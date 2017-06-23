TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura") (TSX: TSU) today announced that Paul Gallagher and Bart Hedges joined the Board of Directors of Trisura in connection with yesterday's spinoff of Trisura from Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Paul Gallagher, who will Chair the Audit Committee of Trisura, has extensive investments experience. He is currently the VP Investments at Carfin Inc., an investment vehicle focused on the public markets. From 2007 to 2015, Paul was the CFO of Wittington Investments, which owns a number of public and private companies. Paul performed a number of roles within the Wittington group, including as the CFO of Selfridges Group Limited, an international fashion retail company, from 2007 to 2013. Paul is a Professional Chartered Accountant (CA) and holds the ICD.D designation.

Bart Hedges has joined as a member of Trisura's Audit Committee and Governance and Compensation Committee, and has 30 years of experience in the P&C insurance and reinsurance industry. He served as a director and CEO of Greenlight Capital Re, a specialist P&C reinsurer, from 2011 to 2017, and as President and Chief Underwriting Officer from 2006 to 2011. Prior to joining Greenlight, Bart served as President and COO of Platinum Underwriters Bermuda, a property, casualty and finite risk reinsurer. Bart is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

"We are thrilled that Paul and Bart have agreed to join our Board," said David Nowak, Chair of the Board of Directors of Trisura. "Their background and expertise will be very helpful to Trisura in its growth and development as a new public company."

The five members of the Board of Directors are David Nowak (Chair), Paul Gallagher, Bart Hedges, Greg Morrison and A.J. Silber. For biographical information about Trisura's directors please refer to the section entitled "Directors and Officers" beginning on page 84 of Trisura's Prospectus and U.S. Information Statement filed with the Ontario Securities Commission on May 12, 2017.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company, Trisura International Insurance and Trisura Specialty Insurance Company. Trisura is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU".

