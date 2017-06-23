

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's real wages grew at a slower pace in the three months ended March, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



Real wages rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, following a 1.1 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Although consumer prices increased 1.9 percent during the first quarter, which was the highest rate of growth since the end of 2012, real earnings rose yearly for the thirteenth quarter in a row.



In nominal terms, however earnings climbed at a faster pace of 2.6 percent annually in the March quarter, after a 2.3 percent stable rate of rise in the fourth quarter.



