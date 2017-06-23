India Solid State Drive (SSD) Market (2017-2023): Market is Dominated by Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Solid State Drive (SSD) Market (2017-2023): Forecast by Technology (SLC,MLC and TLC), Interface Type (SATA II, SATA III, PCIe/ NVMe, SAS 6GB/s and SAS 12GB/s), Application (Client and Enterprise) and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

The India SSD market is projected to reach nearly $156 million by 2023. Presently, India's data storage device market is dominated by Hard Disk Drive (HDD) segment. On the contrary, SSD segment is a niche market in India. However, SSD market in India is poised to grow threefold over the next six years. Rapid rise in next generation connected devices, growing premium & high-end PC market, need for higher performance & capacity storage devices, increasing IT spending, and growing number data centers would proliferate SSD market in India.

Within the overall storage device market, Solid State Drive (SSD) segment posted high growth over the last three years in India. India SSD market is predominantly driven by growing demand for high-end computing systems for enterprise segment, growing number of data centers, increasing penetration of on-premise storage system, coupled with proliferation of big data & cloud computing markets.



Companies Mentioned



ADATA Technology ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Corsair Components, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Private Limited

IBM India Private Limited

Intel Technology India Pvt Ltd.

Kingston Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Micron Semiconductor India Pvt., Ltd.

NetApp India Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

SanDisk Corporation

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Transcend Information, Inc.

Western Digital Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

3 Global Solid State Drive Market Overview



4 India Solid State Drive Market Overview



5 India Solid State Drive Market Dynamics



6 India Solid State Drive Market Trends and Opportunities



7 India SLC SSD Market Overview



8 India MLC SSD Market Overview



9 India TLC SSD Market Overview



10 India Solid State Drive Market Overview, By Application



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Key Strategic Pointers





