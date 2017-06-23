MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Bowmore Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BOW)(FRANKFURT: 0B5) is pleased to announce that its name change to "Osisko Metals Incorporated" and concurrent three to one (3 to 1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation") will become effective on Monday, June 26, 2017, when the Company's common shares will commence trading at the open under the symbol "OM" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

The Company is changing its name to better reflect its ongoing strategy of building a highly prospective base metal exploration and development company, with an emphasis on zinc. The Company will explore in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as evaluate multiple zinc targets in the Province of Quebec.

Further to the news release of June 1, 2017, the Company is also pleased to announce that Jeff Hussey has now been appointed President and CEO as well as Director of the Company. Mr. Hussey is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years' experience in exploration and mine development in both open pit and underground operations. During his 20 years with Noranda Inc. and Falconbridge Ltd., he was directly involved in base metal exploration, development and mine operations at the Brunswick No. 12 and Gaspe Copper mines. He worked at the Antamina mine in Peru where he was a member of the start-up team, and while at the Raglan mine in Northern Quebec, he was part of the process optimization team. More recently, Mr. Hussey worked for Champion Iron Mines, where he helped to develop iron projects in Quebec's North Shore region.

Jeff Hussey, the Company's President and CEO comments: "The name change to Osisko Metals and the rebranding of the Company reflects our intent to build a fast moving and strongly backed exploration and development company in the base metal space, pivoting on the years of experience and unparalleled success of the Osisko brand."

About BOWMORE

Bowmore Exploration Ltd (to be named "Osisko Metals Inc.") (an Osisko group company) is a Canadian base metal exploration and development company exploring to create value in the zinc space in Canada. In 2017, the Company acquired 40,000 hectares in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC"), a major zinc-lead-silver producing district. The objective is to develop a multi-deposit model with historical resources in the BMC that would feed a central concentrator. Several deposits are currently being reviewed. In Quebec, the Company acquired 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc properties that will be selectively advanced. In parallel, Osisko Metals will be monitoring zinc-oriented peers for other opportunities. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX: OR)(NYSE: OR) is a significant shareholder of the Company with approximately 20.5% ownership.

For further information on BOWMORE, visit www.bowmorexploration.com.

