RELX Group Launches Sustainable Development Goals Resource Centre

LONDON, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Interactive platform announced as part of SDG Inspiration Day hosted by RELX Group, UN Global Compact UK and partners

RELX Group has announced the launch of a dedicated news and information resource to help advance awareness, understanding and implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With more thanone billion people still living in extreme poverty, the SDGs have been adopted by 193 states and set out the UN agenda to 2030 for ending poverty,protecting the planet, andensuring prosperity for all people.

The RELX Group SDG Resource Centre features content that can help drive forward the SDGs such as articles, reports, tools, webinars, videos, legal practical guidance and discussion groups on science, law, business and events from across RELX Group and its divisions. Content is tagged by relevant topic and region and grouped according to the SDG it addresses. Key partners supporting the initiative include the United Nations Global Compact, United Nations Development Programme, and the Global Alliance on Reporting Progress on Peace, Just and Inclusive Societies.

RELX Group was inspired to contribute to the global discussions given the strategic alignment with the SDGs across the business. For example, the Group's unique contributions to society include universal, sustainable access to information, advance of science and health, protection of society, promotion of the rule of law and justice and fostering communities.

"Businesses can make a real difference by harnessing their expertise to advance the SDGs," said Dr. Márcia Balisciano, Director of Corporate Responsibility at RELX Group."This is the aim of our SDG Resource Centre."

Examples of content featured in the RELX Group SDG Resource Centre include:

TheSustainability Science in a Global Landscapereport (exploring the state of science underpinning the SDGs) from Elsevier, which plays an important role in advancing human welfare and economic progress through its science and health information

The Rule of Law Impact Tracker developed by LexisNexis Legal & Professional and the World Justice Project, helping to strengthen SDG 16 focused on peace and justice.

Information from Proagrica which combines data and analytics to improve agricultural yields and ensure sustainable land use, based on the open sourceHPCC systemstechnology from Risk & Business Analytics

Details on events providing platforms for supporting the SDGs such as Reed Exhibitions' World Future Energy Summitfocused on affordable and clean energy andWorld Travel Marketdedicated to sustainable tourism.

The Resource Centre was launched as part of an event at London's Southbank Centre to address what it will really take to achieve the SDGs by 2030. From here to there: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, An Inspiration Day, was hosted by RELX Group and the UN Global Compact UK, the Business and Sustainable Development Commission and the Responsible Media Forum.

Inspiration Day featured keynote speeches from thought leaders on the SDGs including Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Co-chair of the Business and Sustainable Development Commission. Jude Kelly, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre gave her perspective on the arts and the SDGs; Kevin Watkins, CEO of Save the Children highlighted the role for SDGs in international development; and RELX Group business CEOs, Ron Mobed, Elsevier; Mike Walsh, LexisNexis Legal and Professional; and Chet Burchett, Reed Exhibitions discussed how their businesses are contributing to the SDGs in conversation with broadcaster and journalist, Lucy Siegle.

There was also a session on Disruptive Technology which highlighted the role that virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, advanced agriculture, news analytics, and big data can play in advancing the SDGs, showcasing technological expertise from RELX Group and PA Consulting.

For further information on the RELX Group SDG Resource Centre visit sdgresources.relx.com

