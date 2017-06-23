EDM produces aviation industry's first infographic about the cabin crew sector

MANCHESTER, England, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that it has produced the aviation industry's first infographic about the cabin crew sector.

EDM's infographic includes visual representations of useful facts and figures about airline cabin crew in an interesting and engaging way. Some of the topics covered include the largest crews in the industry, the world's safest airlines and the top-rated crew teams as voted for by passengers. Some staggering statistics include the predicted growth in annual aircraft passenger journeys to 7 billion by 2035 and the forecasted 814,000 new cabin crew needed to service this expansion in civil aviation.

"We continually research the major trends taking place within the aviation industry to help us maintain our competitive edge," said Tony Bermingham , Managing Director of EDM. "We wanted to share some of our findings with the wider airline community and hope that civil aviation professionals around the world will find our infographic useful."

To download the infographic please visit: www.edm.ltd.uk/news

About EDM

EDM is a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation, defence, rail and other industries. Combining the highest engineering standards with leading-edge technologies, EDM providesairlines withDoor Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers andFull SizeMockups and defence organisations withProcedure Trainers, Maintenance Trainers, Ejection Seats, Simulators and Full Size Replicas. Serving organisations worldwide from its UK headquarters, EDM is committed to delivering exceptional quality and value to its clients to help them enhance safety and operational efficiency.