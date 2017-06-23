Enclosed please find MT Højgaard announcement of 23 June 2017 regarding that MT Højgaard transfers contract regarding Metro Cityringen.



For 2017, in addition to our share of 54% in the MT Højgaard group's profit after tax and minority interests, the Højgaard Holding group still expects a small positive result before tax.



The projections concerning future financial performance are subject to uncertainties and risks that may result in a development that deviates substantially from what is expected.





Best regards, Højgaard Holding A/S Ditlev Fløistrup CEO



Contacts: Torben Biilmann, CEO, MT Højgaard, tel. +45 2270 9020 Ditlev Fløistrup, CEO, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500 Søren Bjerre-Nielsen, chairman of the board, Højgaard Holding, tel. +45 4520 1500



Attachment:

