QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that it is collaborating with AISpeech, a leading enterprise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) speech technology that is currently focusing on the Chinese market. This collaboration leverages the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of the QuickLogic EOS™ S3 multi-core System on a Chip (SoC) to enable mobile, wearable and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The first product utilizing the QuickLogic EOS S3 platform to enable AISpeech technology is the Qiwo "hearable" Bluetooth headset (see corresponding QuickLogic Qiwo press release for more information).

"Voice-controlled interfaces are the key technology driver for the next generation of mobile, wearable and IoT devices," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "Our unique implementation of Sensory, Inc. voice technology, and our ability to include multiple voice trigger words in a single design, places us on the forefront of this trend. Our collaboration with companies, such as AISpeech, reflects our commitment to establishing a strong global ecosystem of partners."

"We were pleased to work closely with Qiwo and QuickLogic in the development of Qiwo's new smart-hearable device that will leverage the power of our speech technology," said Xiongguo Lei, VP of AISpeech Company, Ltd. "The highly integrated QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC is an ideal solution for voice enabled wearable and IoT devices and is particularly well-suited for applications that require the lowest possible power consumption."

QuickLogic's EOS S3 Sensor Processing SoC and design tools are available now. For additional information, please visit www.quicklogic.com/platforms/sensor-processing/eos/

QuickLogic to present at the Reach China Investment Conference June 26-27, 2017

President and CEO Brian Faith and Dr. Sue Cheung, the company's CFO, will participate in the Reach China Investment Conference being held at the China World Hotel in Beijing. Management is scheduled to present at 9:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 27th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

About AISpeech

AISpeech is a rapidly growing leading enterprise provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) speech technology and has been funded by large investors such as Lenovo. Its two founders graduated from Cambridge University and have spent their careers focused on various aspects of speech processing. The company's main products are related to speech recognition, speech synthesis, semantic comprehension, and intelligent dialog. For more information, visit www.aispeech.com.

