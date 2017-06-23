SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK)

The QuickLogic ultra-low power EOS S3 multi-core SoC is used as the host processor in the headset designs.

The EOS S3's hardware integrated Sensory, Inc. voice technology enables ultra-low power always-on voice control for headset functions.

Through its partnership with AI Speech, Ltd., QuickLogic's EOS S3 enables always-on trigger word recognition for connection to the AI Speech cloud-based digital assistant.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that Qiwo Smartlink Technology Company, Ltd. selected the company's EOS™ S3 multi-core voice enabled System on a Chip (SoC) for its new Bluetooth headsets that it will market as an ODM.

Qiwo's headsets, which are scheduled for production later this year, represent a new class of voice enabled smart hearable devices that leverage always-on trigger word recognition and voice control. These features are enabled by the hardware integration of Sensory, Inc. Low Power Sound Detection (LPSD) technology in the QuickLogic EOS S3 platform. Through this hardware integration, the EOS S3 solution enables always-on voice recognition and voice control at substantially lower power consumption than any other MCU-based device.

Qiwo was founded as a joint venture with Qihoo 360 Technology Company, Ltd. (NYSE: QIHU) and is located in Shenzhen, China. Qihoo 360, is a software company known for its antivirus software (360 Safeguard, 360 Mobile Safe), Web Browser (360 Browsers), and Mobile Application Store (360 Mobile Assistant). With nearly a billion mobile users, IResearch data shows Qihoo 360 software products and tools to be among the most widely deployed in the Chinese market.

"Our close working relationship with Qiwo furthers our strategic initiative to bring the immersive voice enabled experience to all things mobile and connect them to any cloud-based AI digital assistant," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic's president and CEO. "Voice enabled smart hearable devices present multiple design challenges, including optimizing for size and the lowest possible power consumption. Qiwo answered these challenges by selecting our EOS S3 multi-core SoC, which delivers substantially lower power consumption for always-on voice enabled applications than any other MCU-based solution in the market today."

"The QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC provided us the lowest possible power consumption for new voice enabled headsets," said Fengko Gao, CEO of Qiwo. "With its multi-core design, integrated voice technology and inherent flexibility to address multiple use cases, we look forward to incorporating the EOS S3 solution in future wearable and IoT designs. We believe this strategy will help us accelerate new product development, address multiple use cases from a single platform and leverage the broad market penetration that Qihoo 360 has established in China."

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

About Qiwo Smartlink Technology Company Ltd.

Qiwo designs and develops value-add hardware products that integrate with the cloud infrastructure, computing and networking capabilities of Qihoo 360, such as cloud servers, cloud computing, big data analytics, media streaming, e-commerce, mobile platforms, etc, to provide the state-of-the-art hardware design and the best use experiences for to end users in China. Qiwo also develops products with a focus on wearable and IoT devices as an ODM that it subsequently manufactures under various OEM brand names. For more information about Qiwo, visit http://qiwo.mobi/

