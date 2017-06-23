SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK)

This new design will complement Janyun's already successful line of wearable IoT products and cloud applications like WatchMe, LinkMe, SlimMe, SpeedMe, etc.

The EOS S3 platform will be used as a host processor, sensor processor, voice interface, GPS interface and display driver in the new design

The EOS S3 solution will enable localized versus cloud voice processing

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, today announced that Janyun, a developer of cloud-based applications, wearable and IoT products has selected the company's EOS™ S3 Sensor Processing Platform for its new voice enabled GPS smartwatch.

Janyun design engineers leveraged the System on a Chip (SoC) capabilities of the EOS S3 platform to optimize power consumption and features while minimizing chip count and cost. The core uses for the EOS S3 solution in this design include:

The EOS S3 incorporates an ARM® Cortex M4F as the device's host processor.

Janyun further optimized power consumption by using the EOS S3 patent pending Flexible Fusion Engine (FFE) to process Janyun's proprietary algorithms at the lowest possible power.

The EOS S3 hardware integrated Sensory, Inc. Ultra-Low Power Sound Detection (LPSD) and microphone interface are used to deliver the voice interface at the lowest possible power consumption.

EOS S3 processor resources are also used for local on-device voice processing with Sensory TrulyHandsfree™ technology, which saves power and dramatically shortens the latency to voice triggers and commands by avoiding the need to access cloud resources.

The embedded FPGA (eFPGA) in the EOS S3 platform is programmed specifically for Janyun as the display driver and GPS interface for the new voice enabled GPS smartwatch.

"I'm very pleased with how effectively Janyun's design team leveraged the SoC resources and flexibility of our EOS S3 solution to optimize their first ODM design with QuickLogic for power consumption, performance and cost," said Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic. "We look forward to working closely with Janyun as it moves its new voice enabled GPS smartwatch to production later this year, and to supporting Janyun's ongoing development of new wearable and IoT products."

"The QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC is an ideal solution for our wearable and IoT ODM designs," said Saicheng Tang, CEO of Janyun. "The EOS S3 platform provides us with a single chip, multi-core solution that optimizes our designs for cost, ultra-low power consumption, and design flexibility that enables us to support multiple end customer use cases with a single platform. We view these capabilities as essential to our success in the development of our ODM business model."

Availability:

QuickLogic's EOS S3 Sensor Processing SoC and design tools are available now. For additional information, please visit www.quicklogic.com/platforms/sensor-processing/eos/

QuickLogic to present at the Reach China Investment Conference June 26-27, 2017

President and CEO Brian Faith and Dr. Sue Cheung, the company's CFO, will participate in the Reach China Investment Conference being held at the China World Hotel in Beijing. Management is scheduled to present at 9:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 27th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) enables OEMs to maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable and IoT devices. QuickLogic delivers these benefits through industry leading ultra-low power customer programmable SoC semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithms for always-on voice and sensor processing. The company's embedded FPGA initiative also enables SoC designers to easily implement post production changes, and increase revenue by providing hardware programmability to their end customers. For more information about QuickLogic, visit www.quicklogic.com.

About Janyun

Janyun was launched in Shenzhen in 2009. The company develops intelligent multimedia video & audio systems, mobile internet technology, fitness products, smart wearables, and O&O (On-line & Off-line) cloud-based fitness systems. Our products include a cloud-background platform, smart fitness devices such as treadmills and spinning bikes, mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets, and smart wearable devices such as sport watches and wristbands. For more information, visit www.janyun.com.

