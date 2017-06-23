TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ASND)(FRANKFURT: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce voting results at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 21, 2017. All measures put forth in the management information circular for confirmation by shareholders were successful, including the election of both Mr. Renaud Adams and Mr. Guillermo Kaelin to the Company's Board of Directors.

Chris Buncic, President and CEO of Ascendant commented: "I would like to welcome Mr. Adams and Mr. Kaelin on behalf of the entire Ascendant management team. Mr. Adams' operational expertise and his previous experience at El Mochito will be an extremely valuable resource to help grow the mine. Mr. Kaelin's financial acumen and experience in Latin America will bring an added dimension to our operations capability as well. We are fortunate to have both Mr. Adams and Mr. Kaelin join our team."

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant commented: "We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Adams and Mr. Kaelin join the Ascendant Board. Both Mr. Adams and Mr. Kaelin have exceptional skillsets that combined will greatly assist in building Ascendant into a first-class operation. They also bring a diverse experience base to the Board that will provide unique perspectives to help in the decision-making process at the Board level."

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining company focused on its producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in production since 1948. The Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

