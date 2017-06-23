OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Global REIT Leaders Income ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated June 14, 2017, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the following ticker symbol: (TSX: HGR).

The Global REIT Leaders Income ETF's investment objective is to provide Unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation; (ii) monthly cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the REIT Leaders directly. To achieve lower overall volatility of portfolio returns, the Global REIT Leaders Income ETF will generally write covered call options on up to 33% of the option eligible portfolio securities. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

"The long term growth objective of holding top quality REITs across developed nations while generating monthly income is a welcome addition and complement to Harvest's family of ETFs", said Michael Kovacs, President & Chief Executive Officer, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents.

Contacts:

www.harvestportfolios.com

info@harvestportfolios.com

Toll Free 1-866-998-8298



