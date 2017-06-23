Kenya Power, a utility firm that owns and operates the majority of the electricity transmission and distribution lines in the country, and sells electricity to about 4.8 million customers, signed on June 5 power purchase agreements (PPAs) for four new solar PV plants of 40 MW capacity each.
pv magazine reported that the PPAs follow the feed-in tariff (FIT) law, providing the four PV projects a tariff of $0.12 per kWh.
This is indeed the source of the controversy. The feed-in tariff law was initially introduced in 2008 and was updated last in 2012. So, the PPAs signed this month are based on a five-year-old tariff price. The government was supposed to update the FITs in 2015, but it didn't do so.
The four developers that have been ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...