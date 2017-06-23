According to new statistics, new PV installations for last year totaled 24 MW. Furthermore, solar was able to cover 2% of power demand in 2016.

Uruguay reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 88.4 MW as of the end of December 2016, according to the latest statistics (Balance Energético Preliminar 2016) published by the country's Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining.

At the end of the previous year, the cumulative solar capacity was 64.4 MW, of which 58 MW was installed in 2015 alone. This means that new capacity for 2016 was approximately 24 MW.

Total installed PV power represented 2% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...