

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) announced the company's Executive Board intends to propose to the annual general meeting in 2018 a one-off special dividend amounting to 1.00 euros per common and preferred share. The special dividend payment shall be made as a one-off payment in addition to the 0.50 euros dividend per share envisaged for fiscal 2017.



RWE said its Executive Board discussed the allocation of funds from the reimbursement of the Nuclear Fuel Tax which has been declared null and void by the German Federal Constitutional Court with the Supervisory Board. The company said the predominant part of the reimbursement of the Nuclear Fuel Tax shall be used for the improvement of the financial strength of the company.



