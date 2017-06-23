SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/23/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) announces today that Samuel L. Berry was appointed to the Board of Directors to drive the company's branding and label products for new surgical instruments and pet cannabis products for the veterinary markets.

Director Samuel L. Berry stated, "Vet Online Supply went public in 2016 via an S-1 Registration statement, and is a real company with growing sales. In the past few months since we started trading on the OTC Markets we have grown in both experienced management and sales. We want to be recognized as the number-1 retail supplier for all US Veterinary Clinics. With a recent order from the University of Georgia, we can see our goal becoming a reality."

The company is introducing cannabis products for the pet industry in July-2017 as a part of the scheduled marketing launch. This includes a new website and content upgrade to enhance commercial contractors, Private label surgical products with the company's own brand, and a new line of cannabis pet products to reach organic pet owner markets as a replacement to the side effects from prescription pet pharmaceuticals.

Vet Online Supply offers over 2000 items for use in veterinary clinics, including general items, such as: extension sets, syringes, gloves, masks, tape, blades, bands, and recovery collars. Among the company's many superior quality product manufacturers, Vet Online Supply carries: Cislak, Integra-Miltex, Eli-medical, Crosstex, Barber of Sheffield, KVP (Kong Veterinary Products) and, many more.

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

