The highlights of economic announcements on Friday are the New Home Sales data and a slew of Fed speeches. The initial trading in the U.S. Futures Index points to a broadly lower opening on Wall Street. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 39 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 4.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday. Nasdaq inched up 2.73 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,236.69, the Dow sipped 12.74 points or 0.1 percent to 21,397.29 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.11 points or 0.1 percent to 2,434.50.



On the economic front, the flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 53.8, slightly down from 53.9 a month ago.



U.S. Bureau of the Census, U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's New Home Sales for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 590K. In the previous period, the new home sales were 569K. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will discuss the U.S. economy and monetary policy at the Illinois Bankers Association Annual Conference in Nashville, TN. At 11.15 am.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will be the keynote speaker at the Policy Summit on Housing, Human Capital and Inequality: Transforming Regional Economies: Growth and Equity through Policy and Practice, with audience and media Q&A, in Cleveland, Ohio at 12.40 pm ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The prior week North American Rig Count was 1092, and U.S. count was 933. Federal Reserve Board Gov. Jerome Powell to speak at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Symposium on Central Clearing, with audience Q&A will be at 2.15 pm ET.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak on a panel at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture and AGM Panel Discussion held by the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, with audience Q&A 8.15 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Novartis (NVS) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Kisqali in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer as initial endocrine-based therapy.



Sunoco LP announced the retirement of Bob Owens as president and CEO.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares recovered early losses to close higher. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 10.42 points or 0.33 percent to 3,157.87 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 4.48 points or 0.02 percent lower at 25,670. Japanese shares closed a tad higher. The Nikkei 225 index inched up 22.16 points or 0.11 percent to 20,132.67, gaining around 1 percent for the week. The broader Topix index closed 0.06 percent higher at 1,611.34.



Australian shares rose modestly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 9.90 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 5,715.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 12.30 points or 0.21 percent to 5,754.60.



European shares are trading down. CAC 40 of France is down 31.60 points or 0.59 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 94.88 points or 0.73 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 36.03 points or 0.49 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 50.24 points or 0.56 percent.



The EURO STOXX 50 Index, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is trading 0.66 percent lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX