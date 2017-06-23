Strategic, direct route connects Dublin to Continental Europe bypassing London

A global webscale company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) to implement a network to connect its data centers in Dublin and Amsterdam. The wavelength solution will be deployed on a direct route unique to Zayo, which bypasses the traffic clusters of London.

The route, which leverages acquired assets from Geo Networks and Viatel, connects Dublin and continental Europe with a strategic fiber route.

"In this case, our long-standing customer needs multiple terabytes of throughput on a direct route," said Andrew Crouch, president and COO at Zayo. "It's an excellent illustration of leveraging our embedded network to provide the customer with a solution that meets their capacity needs."

Zayo continues to see strong demand in Europe for dedicated, high-capacity networks, in both dark fiber and wavelength form, from global companies in multiple sectors. The route that bypasses London is attractive to content and media companies, carriers, financial firms and multinational corporations.

"This new network will provide our anchor customer with high-capacity bandwidth along a highly strategic route," said Crouch. "Given the importance of this route, we expect a robust funnel of sales opportunities."

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 122,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

