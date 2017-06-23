Research and Markets - Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2017-2027) - Characterized By a Number of Blockbuster Therapies (HUMIRA®, RITUXAN®, Lantus®, Avastin®, Herceptin® and REMICADE®

DUBLIN, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the years, the biopharmaceutical market has grown into a prominent and promising segment of the overall pharmaceutical industry. Characterized by a number of blockbuster therapies (HUMIRA®, RITUXAN®, Lantus®, Avastin®, Herceptin® and REMICADE®) and a robust pipeline of producttherapy candidates, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

It is worth mentioning that much of the anticipated success of the biopharmaceutical market is dependent on new biologics, which are currently under development, and biosimilars, which are generic versions of these biologics. The field continues to witness significant growth in terms of innovation; this activity is clearly indicative of the growing demand for biologics to cater to existing unmet needs in the industry.

It is necessary to highlight the fact that the development and manufacturing processes for biologics are complex, and usually require advanced capabilities and specialized expertise. In addition, the costs associated with acquiring capabilities in this field are exorbitant and, therefore, it is difficult for companies with limited finances and capacity constraints to succeed by themselves. These complications have led many stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry to outsource significant parts of their business operations to contract service providers.

As a result of the above mentioned industry dynamics, the contract manufacturing industry landscape is steadily evolving. CMOs aiming to consolidate their presence in the market are rapidly expanding their service portfolios to provide end-to-end services to their clients and sponsors.



Companies Mentioned



3P Biopharmaceuticals

Aalto Scientific

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

AbGenomics

Ablynx

Abzena

ACES Pharma

Acticor Biotech

Active Biotech

Adar Biotech

ADC Therapeutics

Adimab

Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL)

Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting (ABC)

Affimed

Affinity Life Sciences

Agensys

Ajinomoto Althea

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Alberta Cell Therapy Manufacturing

(400+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



5. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN NORTH AMERICA



6. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN EUROPE



7. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING IN ASIA AND THE REST OF THE WORLD



8. NICHE SECTORS IN BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING



9. CASE STUDY: OUTSOURCING OF BIOSIMILARS



10. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS



11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS



12. SURVEY ANALYSIS



13. OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



14. SWOT ANALYSIS



15. FUTURE OF THE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CMO MARKET



