Research and Markets - Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2017-2027) - Characterized By a Number of Blockbuster Therapies (HUMIRA®, RITUXAN®, Lantus®, Avastin®, Herceptin® and REMICADE®

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (2nd Edition), 2017-2027" report to their offering.
Over the years, the biopharmaceutical market has grown into a prominent and promising segment of the overall pharmaceutical industry. Characterized by a number of blockbuster therapies (HUMIRA®, RITUXAN®, Lantus®, Avastin®, Herceptin® and REMICADE®) and a robust pipeline of producttherapy candidates, the market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.
It is worth mentioning that much of the anticipated success of the biopharmaceutical market is dependent on new biologics, which are currently under development, and biosimilars, which are generic versions of these biologics. The field continues to witness significant growth in terms of innovation; this activity is clearly indicative of the growing demand for biologics to cater to existing unmet needs in the industry.
It is necessary to highlight the fact that the development and manufacturing processes for biologics are complex, and usually require advanced capabilities and specialized expertise. In addition, the costs associated with acquiring capabilities in this field are exorbitant and, therefore, it is difficult for companies with limited finances and capacity constraints to succeed by themselves. These complications have led many stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry to outsource significant parts of their business operations to contract service providers.
As a result of the above mentioned industry dynamics, the contract manufacturing industry landscape is steadily evolving. CMOs aiming to consolidate their presence in the market are rapidly expanding their service portfolios to provide end-to-end services to their clients and sponsors.
