

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The fate of the Trump Government's prestige legislation to repeal and replace Obama-era healthcare plan has turned uncertain with four Republican Senators expressing their opposition to the draft of the Bill.



Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said they are not ready to vote for it, but are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor of the Senate.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday released a draft of the bill, called the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, which repeals Obamacare's individual and employer mandates as well as the law's taxes on the wealthy, insurers and others.



In a statement responding to the release of the Act, the ruling party legislators said it does not appear this draft will accomplish 'the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their healthcare costs.'



They admitted that there are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to the United States' current healthcare system.



In a separate statement, Cruz said the bill draft does not do enough to lower premiums. 'That should be the central issue for Republicans - repealing Obamacare and making healthcare more affordable'. He said he suspects if the Bill has enough votes to pass the Senate.



At least 50 votes are needed for passage of the Bill in the 100-member Upper House.



The GOP has 52 members in the Senate, but since four of them made it clear they will not vote for the Bill, it will prevent the bill from passing.



Besides, a number of moderate GOP senators said they were still poring through the 142-page bill, which was crafted mainly by Mitchell.



He is pushing for a vote as early as next Thursday, before the Senate recess.



The House of Representatives, where the GOP has clear majority, passed the health care legislation last month.



